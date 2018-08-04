WEBSTER (CBS) – Dozens of residents were displaced after a tornado ripped through Webster and Dudley on Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the area to see the damage on Saturday.

“We want to make sure that they’re getting the support they need in the days and weeks ahead,” Polito said of displaced residents.

Forty-three families were forced out of their homes. After officials assessed the damage, 11 of the families were allowed to return after one building was deemed safe.

The American Red Cross responded to the area, and is housing displaced families in nearby hotels.

The devastation stretches beyond the damaged trees and storefronts.

Debra Diaz of Webster was forced out of her home, which was damaged during the storm.

She said the toughest part of the day was packing up and leaving.

“That’s hard, that’s hard to leave your stuff behind. Like, we have a little dog that we took with us,” she said.