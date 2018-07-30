FALMOUTH (CBS) –Two people charged in connection with the shooting of two police officers in Falmouth are expected to be arraigned Monday. Police say Marcus Maseda, 18, and Kimberly M. Koval, 38 tried to interfere with the officers’ efforts to follow shooting suspect Malik Koval.
They were both charged with obstruction of justice, assault and battery on a police officer, and interfering with the duties of a police officer.
Koval, 21, is accused of opening fire on two officers who were responding to a call for a neighborhood disturbance Friday night.
Officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore were both injured. DeMiranda was shot in the chest, though his ballistic vest stopped the bullet. A second bullet hit him in the shoulder area. He remains hospitalized in good condition. Moore was grazed in the neck by a bullet. He was treated and released from Falmouth Hospital.
Koval, who was shot by police, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and is recovering there.
Earlier this month, Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash. In April, about 10 miles away from the Falmouth incident, Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The Falmouth Massachusetts police respond to a disturbing the peace for broken bottles and get shot, but allowed two commercial wind turbines to generate 110 decibels of noise for almost ten years? There has got to be more to this story!