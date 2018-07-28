FALMOUTH (CBS) – A suspect and one police officer remain hospitalized a day after a shootout in a quiet Falmouth neighborhood.

Police say 21-year-old Malik Koval opened fire on officers who were responding to a call for a neighborhood disturbance. Koval allegedly shot two officers before police returned fire and struck him several times.

Both officers are expected to recover. One was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck and has since been released while the second remains hospitalized after being shot in the chest above his ballistic vest.

Koval was treated at Beth Israel in Plymouth before being transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Police were called to Ashley Drive where neighbors said Koval was breaking bottles in the middle of the street. Witnesses said he was yelling a woman.

“He was harassing or yelling at her,” one woman told WBZ-TV.

Investigators said Koval, who is known to police, became agitated when officers arrived.

“Four cop cars came and they skidded right in front of me, jumped out. Right before that I heard about three gunshots went off,” a witness said.

Russell Rezendes, a relative of one of the officers, came to the scene after the shooting.

“Officer’s trying to do his job. You don’t know what you’re approaching,” Rezendes said. “You’ve got a family, you leave the family, you don’t know if you’re going to make it back home. It’s a shaky ballgame these officers have got to go through.”

Earlier this month, Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash. In April, about 10 miles away from the Falmouth incident, Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Emmalyn Anderson, one of Koval’s family members, said the situation is “something that none of us really saw coming.”