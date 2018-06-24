  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Braintree, Local TV, Murder Arrest, Reina Rodriguez

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two men have been returned to Massachusetts from Mississippi to be arraigned on charges related to a 2017 murder.

State police say 20-year-old Kentavious Coleman and 22-year-old and Kenyonte Galmore will be arraigned Monday in the Norfolk Superior Court for the June 2017 murder of Reina Rodriguez at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Braintree.

Twenty-year-old Juana Rivera of Lynn, who is a third defendant in the case pleaded not guilty to charges at an arraignment hearing in April.

Braintree victim Reina Rodriguez. (Facebook Photo)

Rodriguez was found dead in a hotel room from asphyxia.

Massachusetts resident Jason McLeod, 35, pleaded not guilty in May on human trafficking charges related to Rodriguez. Coleman and Galmore were detained in Mississippi for unrelated charges.

Attorneys for Coleman, Galmore and McLeod could not be immediately identified or reached.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

