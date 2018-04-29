BRAINTREE (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the 2017 murder of a 19-year-old woman inside a Braintree hotel.

Juana Rivera, 19, of Lynn was arrested Friday afternoon. She is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Reina Rodriguez, 19, was found dead inside the Hyatt Place Hotel in Braintree on June 22, 2017.

“She didn’t deserve to die she always saw the good in everybody,” Rodriguez’s sister Sigryd Rached said following her murder.

Investigators did not release details of Rivera’s death, but said more information will be made public during Rivera’s arraignment.

“The Braintree police have been excellent partners with Norfolk County homicide detectives in this investigation,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “We also very much appreciate the service of the grand jury that heard evidence in this case, and the Lynn Police for their part in taking this defendant into custody.”