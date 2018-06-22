BOSTON (CBS) – With recreational marijuana now legal in Massachusetts, dozens of applications have been submitted for licenses to grow or sell the drug for recreational purposes. In anticipation, more than 200 Massachusetts towns have taken action to ban or delay any licenses in their communities.

Will pot shops be able to open in your town?

Below is a list of cities and towns in Massachusetts that have either outright banned recreational retail shops, or imposed a moratorium while town bylaws are addressed. This list is current as of June 21, 2018. Note that some of these municipalities have banned storefronts, but not recreational cultivation.

BAN IN PLACE ON RETAIL MARIJUANA SALES

Acushnet

Auburn

Barre

Bellingham

Braintree

Bridgewater

Burlington

Chatham

Chelmsford

Cohasset

Concord

Danvers

Dennis

Duxbury

East Bridgewater

East Longmeadow

Falmouth

Foxboro

Freetown

Hamilton

Hampden

Hanover

Harwich

Hingham

Holden

Holliston

Hopkinton

Hull

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lexington

Longmeadow

Ludlow

Lynnfield

Mattapoisett

Medfield

Medway

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleton

Milford

Milton

Mount Washington

Norfolk

North Andover

North Reading

Northboro

Norwood

Pembroke

Raynham

Reading

Revere

Sandwich

Scituate

South Hadley

Southboro

Southbridge

Southwick

Sterling

Stoneham

Stoughton

Sutton

Walpole

Wenham

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

Westboro

Westford

Weston

Weymouth

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchester

Woburn

Yarmouth

MORATORIUM ENDS JUNE 30

Acushnet

Arlington

Barnstable

Boxboro

Canton

Carver

Cohasset

Dalton

Easton

Georgetown

Greenfield

Hamilton

Harwich

Hingham

Holden

Hubbardston

Ipswich

Kingston

Ludlow

Lynnfield

Medway

Middleton

Northboro

Norton

Norwell

Orleans

Palmer

Paxton

Plainville

Plympton

Sharon

Shelburne

Sherborn

Southwick

Sterling

Sudbury

Wakefield

Wareham

Winchendon

Wrentham

MORATORIUM ENDS JULY

Amhest 7/1/18

Belmont 7/1/18

Holyoke 7/1/18

South Hadley 7/1/18

MORATORIUM ENDS AUGUST

Hopkinton 8/31/18

MORATORIUM ENDS SEPTEMBER

Hull 9/30/18

Springfield 9/30/18

Williamsburg 9/30/18

MORATORIUM ENDS OCTOBER

Sutton 10/31/18

MORATORIUM ENDS NOVEMBER

Bedford 11/1/18

Bourne 11/30/18

Boxford 11/30/18

Grafton 11/30/18

Granby 11/30/18

Hadley 11/30/18

Lincoln 11/30/18

Lunenburg 11/30/18

Methuen 11/1/18

North Andover 11/30/18

Northbridge 11/30/18

Scituate 11/30/18

Spencer 11/30/18

Stow 11/1/18

Topsfield 11/30/18

MORATORIUM ENDS BEFORE DECEMBER 31

Amesbury 12/1/18

Dartmouth 12/6/18

East Brookfield 12/30/18

Haverhill 12/1/18

Lenox 12/18/18

Somerville 12/21/18

MORATORIUM ENDS DECEMBER 31

Acton

Agawam

Andover

Ashfield

Ashland

Attleboro

Auburn

Barre

Bernardston

Beverly

Billerica

Bridgewater

Brookline

Carlisle

Clinton

Concord

Conway

Danvers

Dedham

Dudley

Dunstable

Edgartown

Egremont

Essex

Fairhaven

Gloucester

Goshen

Groton

Hancock

Hanover

Hawley

Hinsdale

Holbrook

Holliston

Lancaster

Lexington

Littleton

Manchester

Marion

Marlboro

Mashpee

Mattapoisett

Melrose

Millis

Milton

Monterey

Nantucket

Natick

Needham

Newburyport

Newton

North Attleboro

Northfield

Oak Bluffs

Oxford

Peabody

Rehoboth

Richmond

Rutland

Salisbury

Seekonk

Shutesbury

Southampton

Stockbridge

Sturbridge

Taunton

Tewksbury

Townsend

Tyngsboro

Upton

Watertown

Wayland

Webster

Wellesley

West Stockbridge

Westhampton

Westminster

Yarmouth

MORATORIUM ENDS IN 2019

Abington 6/30/19

Berlin 6/30/19

Douglas 1/1/19

Florida 6/30/19

Mansfield 6/30/19

New Braintree 3/31/19

New Marlboro 6/30/19

Rochester 6/30/19

The above information was compiled by WBZ-TV and the Massachusetts Municipal Association, a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan association.