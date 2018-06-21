  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A key vote for marijuana sales in Massachusetts is scheduled for Thursday as the first recreational marijuana business license could be issued.

Steven Hoffman, chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission said the state is “very far away” from making precise estimates as to when the legal marijuana industry will be fully up and running.

licenses1 Vote Set For Massachusetts First Recreational Marijuana License

Map of marijuana license applications, as of June 14, 2018. (Image: Cannabis Control Commision)

Hoffman called Thursday’s scheduled vote a first step. The commission is set to vote on whether to grant the state’s first legal marijuana business license to Sira Naturals, a cultivation facility in Milford that already grows medical marijuana.

mj Vote Set For Massachusetts First Recreational Marijuana License

Sira Naturals marijuana facility in Milford (WBZ-TV)

Sira Naturals turned in one of 53 completed applications that regulators are set to review ahead of the July 1 target date of when legal retail marijuana sales can begin.

“Please be patient, we’re doing this right,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to be a great industry that Massachusetts is going to be proud of. It’s going to meet all the legislative objectives and I hope people understand that this is about the long term.”

