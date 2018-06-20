BOSTON (CBS) — David Price is on a tear recently, one that may earn him a spot on the American League All-Star roster.

Price, however, has a plan to get out of the mid-summer classic if he gets the nod.

The Boston lefty has won six of his last seven starts and will look to keep that stellar run going Wednesday night when he takes the hill against the Twins in Minnesota. This recent tear has Price at 8-4 on the season, giving him an outside shot to earn a spot in the All-Star game when the rosters are announced in a few weeks.

But if Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch does tab the Red Sox starter for his American League squad, Price has made it clear that he’d sit out the annual exhibition.

“I ain’t going. I’m not an All-Star,” Price told reporters on Tuesday, via WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Jonny Miller. “I feel like if [Hinch] did [select me], it would just be to get me to throw an extra inning. That would be a pretty pro move on his part. I’ll come up with something, if I am an All-Star, so I won’t have to pitch.

“I’ll play a lot of Fortnite the night before, so I’ll be down,” Price professed to reporters.

Price was clearly joking, poking fun at his critics who felt his recent diagnosis of mild carpal tunnel syndrome was caused by too much gaming. Bringing up that vice, even if he’s joking, likely won’t sit well with Boston fans. Then again, anything Price says doesn’t sit well with Boston fans.

Price’s real point was that there are other more deserving pitchers on the Boston staff, and he would rather see a handful of his teammates make the squad. Price, a five-time All-Star, said that ace Chris Sale and closer Craig Kimbrel are locks, so he’s voting for a pair of bullpen arms that have come up big for the first-place Sox in the first half of the season.

“I voted for Joe [Kelly] and [Matt] Barnes,” he said. “Joe, Barnes and Craig is who I voted for. Craig doesn’t need votes. His name is going to get him in.”

As for fan voting, Boston’s Mookie Betts still leads all AL players in votes with J.D. Martinez the league’s leading designated hitter. So even if Price does opt for the controller over the mound, Boston should be well-represented at the All-Star game.

The MLB All-Star game will be played in Washington D.C. on July 17.