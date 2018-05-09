BOSTON (CBS) — The root of David Price’s numbness in his left hand is carpal tunnel syndrome, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed on Wednesday.

Cora, speaking on WEEI, said that testing showed that the carpal tunnel is a “mild case” for Price. Cora deemed it to be “good news.”

“We’re going to treat it the way we feel that he’s going to be good again,” Cora said. “He’s coming back tomorrow, actually. He’s going to throw,and hopefully he throws a bullpen and after that we’ll make a decision if he makes his next start or something else.”

Cora added: “For everything that is going on — and obviously the last 24 hours — for me it’s kind of like, ‘Oof, thank God it’s nothing else than just that.'”

Price, 32, has struggled in 2018, his third season with the Red Sox after signing the richest contract ever for a pitcher. He’s 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA and a 1.405 WHIP. He was scratched from his start on Wednesday night in New York. The Red Sox next travel to Toronto for a weekend series before returning home.