BEVERLY (CBS) — Students at a Beverly middle school were ordered to stay-in-place on Monday morning after a shell casing was found on the school’s grounds.

Beverly Police said they got the call from Briscoe Middle School around 9:20 a.m. They swept the school with K-9 units and the scene was cleared about two hours later.

“This is out of an abundance of caution,” police tweeted. Parents were notified through an automated phone call.

According to Beverly School Superintendent Steven Hiersche, the casing was found by a student.

No further information is available at this time.

 

