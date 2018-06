LOWELL (CBS) – Police say a Lowell man followed two young girls into their home on Sunday, but was subdued by the children’s parents and a neighbor.

Fifty-four-year-old Wayne Spencer allegedly walked into a Court Street home behind the girls. He was confronted by the mother, who pushed him out of the house.

Police say the woman’s husband and a neighbor then held Spencer until police could arrive.

Lowell Police did not yet release the exact charges Spencer is facing.