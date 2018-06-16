  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Centro, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, WBZ TV, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

June 16, 2018
Giving children a more positive outlook on life, by providing them with the tools they need to be able to succeed! Esperanza-Hope is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring hope and inspiration to children in Rhode Island and in some of the poorest communities of the Dominican Republic. They provide them school supplies, clothing, toys and more. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the organization’s Executive Director and Founder Wilda Gutierrez. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
ESPERANZA-HOPE
(401) 536-2151
www.esperanzahopeus.org
info@esperanzahopeus.org
FB: @esperanza.hopeus.org
TWITTER: @esperanzahopeus
INSTAGRAM: @esperanzahopeus

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s