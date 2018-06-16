June 16, 2018
Giving children a more positive outlook on life, by providing them with the tools they need to be able to succeed! Esperanza-Hope is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring hope and inspiration to children in Rhode Island and in some of the poorest communities of the Dominican Republic. They provide them school supplies, clothing, toys and more. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the organization’s Executive Director and Founder Wilda Gutierrez. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
ESPERANZA-HOPE
(401) 536-2151
www.esperanzahopeus.org
info@esperanzahopeus.org
FB: @esperanza.hopeus.org
TWITTER: @esperanzahopeus
INSTAGRAM: @esperanzahopeus
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.