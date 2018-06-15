BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like Robert Kraft has been taking advantage of his direct phone line to the Oval Office.

The New England Patriots and Revolution owner has a longstanding friendship with President Trump. He reportedly is on a short list of people who can call Trump directly at the White House.

Trump said Friday that relationship paid off when it came time for the United States to make its push to acquire the 2026 World Cup.

This week, the 2026 tournament was awarded to a joint bid between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. On Friday, Trump tweeted that he was able to acquire the bid thanks in part to Kraft’s efforts.

Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Gillette Stadium is on the list of potential venues when the World Cup is played in the U.S. A final list likely won’t be determined until 2020.

Though Trump’s relationship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly strained, it appears all is well between Kraft and the president.