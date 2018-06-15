  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, President Trump, Robert Kraft, world cup

BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like Robert Kraft has been taking advantage of his direct phone line to the Oval Office.

The New England Patriots and Revolution owner has a longstanding friendship with President Trump. He reportedly is on a short list of people who can call Trump directly at the White House.

trump kraft President Trump Thanks Robert Kraft For Helping Secure World Cup

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and President Donald Trump on Air Force One in 2017. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump said Friday that relationship paid off when it came time for the United States to make its push to acquire the 2026 World Cup.

This week, the 2026 tournament was awarded to a joint bid between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. On Friday, Trump tweeted that he was able to acquire the bid thanks in part to Kraft’s efforts.

Gillette Stadium is on the list of potential venues when the World Cup is played in the U.S. A final list likely won’t be determined until 2020.

Though Trump’s relationship with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly strained, it appears all is well between Kraft and the president.

