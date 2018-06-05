WASHINGTON (CBS) – Amid the controversy over the White House canceling a visit from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a new report on how President Donald Trump felt about Tom Brady missing last year’s Washington, D.C. trip.

“Trump grew angry in April 2017 when Tom Brady said he planned to skip the White House visit with the Patriots, huddling angrily with aides and even calling Patriots owner Robert Kraft,” a Washington Post story states.

Brady cited family reasons in his decision to forgo the event. His mother had been battling cancer at the time.

The Post reports that the president worried that Brady’s no-show “would reflect poorly on him” and made several phone calls to try and fix the situation.

“Eventually, Trump was calmed down, and the Patriots came to the White House,” The Post stated.

About a half dozen Patriots, including Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower, missed the ceremony in addition to Brady.