BOSTON (CBS) – Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale has made the cut after two rounds at the U.S. Open.

The amateur made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 3 over 73 in the second round on Friday.

Somebody call 9-1-1. Parziale burning on the dance floor. The 👨‍🚒 and reigning #USMidAm champion from Brockton, Mass., birdies 18 to finish 7 under! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/XoIcAmXnmI — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2018

Parziale sits at +7 after carding a 4 over 74 in the first round on Thursday. He made the cut by one stroke. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth were among the players who missed the cut.

Dustin Johnson sits atop the leader board at -4 after posting a 67 on Friday.

CHECK: U.S. Open Leaderboard

Parziale is one of three amateurs who will play in the final two rounds this weekend at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, NY. He will tee off Saturday morning at 10:24 am with Byeong Hun An.

Parziale, who won the Mid-Amateur Championship last October, also played in the Masters in April.