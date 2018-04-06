Filed Under:Local TV, Matt Parziale, The Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (CBS) – Matt Parziale, a Brockton firefighter and amateur golfer, missed the cut at The Masters after carding a second round score of 79 Friday.

Parziale finished his first round at the prestigious tournament on Thursday a nine-over par 81. His score of 79 on Friday wasn’t enough to make the weekend.

matt parziale Brockton Firefighter Matt Parziale Misses Cut At The Masters

Amateur Matt Parziale waits on the second green during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Parziale earned his spot in the prestigious golf tournament when he won the Mid-Amateur Championship in October.

The firefighter was among a handful of amateurs trying to make a name for themselves against the biggest names in golf. On Wednesday, Parziale warmed up for the Masters by playing a practice round with Tiger Woods.

Parziale honed his golf game at Brockton’s Thorny Lea Golf Club. He’s played the course since he was a child.

“Everyone thinks just because I’m a firefighter it’s easy to play golf,” Parziale said before leaving for the tournament. “No, I’ve been working at golf a really long time.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s