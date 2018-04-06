AUGUSTA, GA (CBS) – Matt Parziale, a Brockton firefighter and amateur golfer, missed the cut at The Masters after carding a second round score of 79 Friday.

Parziale finished his first round at the prestigious tournament on Thursday a nine-over par 81. His score of 79 on Friday wasn’t enough to make the weekend.

Parziale earned his spot in the prestigious golf tournament when he won the Mid-Amateur Championship in October.

The firefighter was among a handful of amateurs trying to make a name for themselves against the biggest names in golf. On Wednesday, Parziale warmed up for the Masters by playing a practice round with Tiger Woods.

Parziale honed his golf game at Brockton’s Thorny Lea Golf Club. He’s played the course since he was a child.

“Everyone thinks just because I’m a firefighter it’s easy to play golf,” Parziale said before leaving for the tournament. “No, I’ve been working at golf a really long time.”