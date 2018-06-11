BOSTON (CBS) — Does Julian Edelman actually have a chance to win his appeal of the four-game suspension he’s facing for a positive PED test? According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, it would seem as though it’s possible.

Breer reported Monday that Edelman’s positive PED test “was triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable.” Breer added that scientists are currently analyzing the test results to try to reach a determination.

Though Edelman has not said much since news of the suspension broke on Thursday, he did release a short statement on Friday, in which he said “I don’t know what happened” with regard to the positive test.

The 32-year-old receiver is working himself back after suffering a torn ACL last August in a preseason game in Detroit. Edelman had been coming off a career-high 1,106 receiving yards in the 2016 season, a year that ended with Edelman making a miracle catch to help the Patriots win Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.

The list of players who have won their appeals is short, but it is possible. Most notably, Richard Sherman — at the time a cornerback on the Seattle Seahawks — had his PED suspension overturned after it was revealed that the test collector improperly handled the sample.