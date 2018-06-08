BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman broke his silence on Friday, roughly 24 hours after news first broke of his looming four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Edelman shared a brief statement via his Instagram page, one that indicated he’s still in the process of appealing the ruling.

Edelman said he does not know how or why he tested positive for something banned by the NFL.

“I am very sorry — I don’t know what happened,” Edelman said. “I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

The 32-year-old Edelman is recovering from a torn ACL, suffered last August in a preseason game. That injury cost him his entire 2017 season. They year before, Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season before catching 21 more passes for 342 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games en route to a Patriots Super Bowl victory. That postseason performance, of course, included his fingertip catch made while tangled up with multiple Falcons defenders.

It’s unclear when Edelman’s appeal might be resolved.

On Wednesday evening, a statement was released by Alex Guerrero, who is one of Edelman’s trainers and who has garnered much attention for working hand in hand with Tom Brady in establishing the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Guerrero called the news “disappointing” but distanced himself from having any part in what might have happened.