BOSTON (CBS) — With Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, the Patriots will have to once again prepare for life without the sure-handed receiver.

They dealt with it pretty well last season, when Edelman was shelved for the year with a torn ACL. Tom Brady still put up MVP numbers and the New England offense was one of the best in the NFL throughout the season, all the way to Super Bowl LII. Even in their big-game loss to the Eagles, the Patriots offense still racked up 538 yards and put up 33 points.

But that was when Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks were running routes and catching passes for the Patriots, and neither are around in 2018. Neither is Dion Lewis, who could be counted on for a clutch catch or five if the situation called for it. Life without Edelman, even if it just for four weeks, will be much more difficult for New England this upcoming season, and it goes beyond their difficult schedule in the first month.

Rob Gronkowski is still playing football instead of living a life in a wrestling ring, and Chris Hogan had a solid second season in New England in 2017 despite battling a shoulder injury in the middle of the year. Both are reliable targets for Brady, and will be tasked with handling much of the offensive focus in the Patriots’ aerial attack in Edelman’s absence. And if Brady needs someone to catch some passes out of the backfield, he has James White and Rex Burkhead to fill the void left by Lewis.

But when it comes to receivers, there is a big canyon of question marks on the Patriots’ depth chart.

After Hogan, the depth chart is rounded out by newcomers Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson, along with holdovers Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell and Phillip Dorsett. Practice-squaders Cody Hollister and Riley McCarron, and rookie Braxton Berrios are also in the mix. Those are options, but we don’t know what kind of options they are just yet.

New receivers in the Patriots offense are always a toss-up, and this year’s crop has another hill to climb thanks to their limited reps with Brady during offseason workouts. There is hope that Matthews and speedster Patterson can bring something to the table, but we probably won’t know for sure until Week 1 against the Houston Texans kicks off. Elsewhere, Britt is dealing with a hamstring injury and Mitchell is still missing with a lingering knee issue that kept him out all of last season. Dorsett had a few good moments in his first season with the Patriots last year, but he’s no sure thing on offense.

Essentially, all currently Patriots receivers are carrying big question marks into training camp, and it would be a lot to ask any of them to break out over the four Edelman-less weeks. At least the Patriots have a quarterback who tends to make things work, no matter the circumstances.

It’s highly unlikely the Patriots will go looking for an Edelman replacement on the open market. Dez Bryant, Jeremy Maclin and Eric Deker are all intriguing veterans, but don’t expect the Patriots to go out and drop big bucks on any of them. If anything, they’ll wait to see who gets cut in camp and bring someone in for a quick trial. Picking up the New England offense is no easy task though, so that could prove to be a risky proposition.

In all likelihood, the Patriots will simply hope the receivers they currently employ are able to continue the “Next Man Up” mentality. Matthews seems like the best candidate, but we won’t know for sure (or at least start to feel some more confidence in that prospect) until training camp gets underway next month.

Chances are the Patriots offense will be just fine over the first month of the season and Edelman will return in October with an extra month of rest. They still have Tom Brady throwing the football and he will find a way to move down the field and into the end zone in Edelman’s absence, mostly because very few defenses can cover Rob Gronkowski. There are other options at his disposal, and he’ll make it work, question marks and all.

But don’t be shocked if the offense does struggle a bit to find their rhythm without Edelman over the first month. It shouldn’t be a fatal flaw for the Patriots, but it’s certainly not an ideal start to the season.