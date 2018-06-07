BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman’s comeback will have to wait.
The Patriots receiver is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy, league sources have told ESPN’s Field Yates.
Edelman has appealed the suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who adds “Edelman has taken ‘hundreds of tests’ and has not tested positive before.”
According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Edelman and team owner Robert Kraft were seen having a lengthy chat on the field Thursday afternoon.
One of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, Edelman missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. He was progressing nicely during New England’s offseason workouts, but if he’s hit with the suspension, will not be eligible to play until Week 5 when the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.
If Edelman’s appeal is unsuccessful, he’ll miss New England’s opener against the Houston Texans in Foxboro, road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, and another home tilt against the Miami Dolphins.
Linebacker Rob Ninkovich was the last Patriots player to be suspended for violating the league’s PED policy back in 2016.
While not ideal… the extra 4 weeks of recovery/rehab can’t hurt. I am sure whatever he took, it was for recovery/healing. Still doesn’t make it right. Pats are still the beast in the AFC East.