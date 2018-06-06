NORTHBORO (CBS) — Bertucci’s is getting a new owner.

The Massachusetts-based restaurant chain is being sold to the owner of Planet Hollywood for $20 million.

Bertucci’s filed for bankruptcy in April, but its new owners say they will keep of all of the restaurant’s current employees. Diners will also be happy to hear they intend to keep the pizzas and bread rolls the same.

It was reported last month that Bertucci’s closed 15 restaurants, including locations in Taunton, Randolph, Wayland, Amherst, Longmeadow and West Springfield.

Bertucci’s is based in Northboro. The first location opened in Somerville in 1981.