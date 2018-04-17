NORTHBORO (CBS/AP) — Italian casual dining chain Bertucci’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 15 restaurants.

The Northboro-based chain said Monday it made the move “to position Bertucci’s for future growth.”

Fifty-nine locations in 10 states and Washington remain open.

MassLive.com reports Bertucci’s is closing locations in Taunton, Randolph, Wayland, Amherst, Longmeadow and West Springfield. Twenty-three restaurants in Massachusetts will stay open, according to the Bertucci’s website.

Bertucci’s said it had reached a tentative deal to sell its assets to Chicago-based Right Lane Dough Acquisitions LLC for nearly $20 million.

In May 2016 at the now-shuttered Bertucci’s in Taunton, a man with a knife fatally stabbed teacher George Heath as he came to the aid of a pregnant waitress. In his honor, Bertucci’s put a plaque on Heath’s favorite barstool. His widow, Rosemary, tells The Taunton Daily Gazette that Bertucci’s has given her the stool.

The first Bertucci’s opened in Somerville in 1981.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)