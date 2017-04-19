BREAKING NEWS: Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison | Read More | Complete Coverage

Tom Brady Reportedly Not Going To White House With Patriots To Attend To ‘Family Matters’

April 19, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Sports News, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady, White House

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second time in three years, Tom Brady will not be going to the White House with his New England Patriots teammates.

The Patriots quarterback is again citing family matters as his reason for not attending Wednesday’s ceremonies:

Many expected Brady to attend the Super Bowl LI champions visit to the Rose Garden, given his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Brady also skipped out on New England’s visit to the White House in 2015 following their Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

