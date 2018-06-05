BROOKLINE (CBS) – A man accused of choking a boy at a Brookline playground will have to spend at least another night in jail.

Christian Amaral, 23, of Newton, has been behind bars since May 31st. On Memorial Day, a 12-year-old Brookline boy told police that Amaral put his hands around his neck and lifted him off the ground because Amaral thought the boy was mistreating a pet hamster.

There were two boys with the victim who told police the same story but Amaral’s attorney argued Tuesday in a dangerousness hearing that no adults in the crowded playground saw the alleged assault.

The hearing will continue Wednesday in Brookline District Court.