BROOKLINE (CBS) – A man suspected of grabbing a boy by the throat on a playground while he was playing with a hamster has been arrested.

On Tuesday, Brookline Police released photos of a man related to an “ongoing investigation” but did not release further details. Thursday police announced that Christian Amaral of Newton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a child in connection with the incident.

Police say two children under 13 years old were playing with their hamster Monday at the Pierce School playground and giving it water. Amaral allegedly walked up to the children, grabbed one boy by the throat and dropped him to the ground.

The child suffered a throat injury but will recover. Amaral allegedly told the children they needed to treat animals better.

Amaral was arraigned Thursday in Brookline District Court. He pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered him held pending a dangerousness hearing on June 5.

A defense attorney for Amaral said a charge of strangulation was not warranted.