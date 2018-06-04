SPRINGFIELD (CBS/AP) — The Springfield kidnapping suspect who lives in a home where three dead bodies have been found was back in court Monday to face new charges.

Stewart Weldon, 40, was arraigned in Springfield District Court on a second attempted kidnapping charge and a charge of assault with intent to rape. A spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the court appearance was unrelated to the discovery of the bodies and the ongoing search of Weldon’s home.

Bail was set at $1 million.

Weldon was arrested May 27 after fleeing a traffic stop. A woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted

Weldon pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges and his being held on $1 million bail. His public defender has not returned calls for comment.

