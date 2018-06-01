SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS) – Investigators returned Friday morning to the Springfield home where three bodies were found after the arrest of a man who allegedly held a woman captive for a month.

On Sunday, Springfield Police were involved in a chase with 40-year-old Stewart Weldon. When they stopped Weldon, a woman in the car said she had been held captive for a month, raped and beaten.

Wednesday night, investigators went to a home on Route 20 where Weldon’s mother lives and discovered three dead bodies.

Police officers stood guard at the home overnight, protecting the crime scene. The search has focused on a garage and nearby yard, which is covered by a tent.

During a Thursday night press conference, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said it is a “very complicated investigation” and “all hands are on deck.”

One neighbor said Weldon would wear his hood and tie it up so you could only see his face.

“Strange looking, quiet, kept to himself. Looked like an angry man,” added neighbor LeAnne Lumiere.