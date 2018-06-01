  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Tom Brady, tom brady best buddies challenge

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was back to playing football on Friday night.

The Patriots quarterback threw passes to some special friends at the 19th annual Best Buddies Tom Brady Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium.

brady Tom Brady Throws TDs At Best Buddies Challenge

Tom Brady at Best Buddies Challenge at Harvard Stadium (WBZ-TV)

Several New England Patriots players, past and present, were on hand, including Tedy Bruschi, Julian Edelman, James White, Chris Hogan, Christian Fauria, Dan Koppen, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty and Scott Zolak.

Katie Meade was partnered with star of the show and has caught a touchdown pass from him before. “Well it means a lot to me, it’s just about making friends and doing what Best Buddies means to them,” said Katie. “It means a lot to me because Tom Brady being my buddy has been amazing.”

But playing some flag football with the GOAT is just the start of the weekend’s fun. Festivities will continue Saturday when hundreds of cyclists will make a 100-mile trek from Boston to Hyannis Port.

The Challenge will be capped off by a New England-style clambake and private concert by Rick Springfield.

edel Tom Brady Throws TDs At Best Buddies Challenge

Julian Edelman at Best Buddies Challenge (WBZ-TV)

Brady has not reported to the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts this year, so it was nice to see the quarterback throwing passes to some of his teammates Friday night.

While he isn’t at OTAs, Brady has reportedly been throwing with Edelman in the practice bubble at Gillette Stadium and is expected to be in attendance when the Patriots hold mandatory minicamp next week.

