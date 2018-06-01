BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was back to playing football on Friday night.

The Patriots quarterback threw passes to some special friends at the 19th annual Best Buddies Tom Brady Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium.

Several New England Patriots players, past and present, were on hand, including Tedy Bruschi, Julian Edelman, James White, Chris Hogan, Christian Fauria, Dan Koppen, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty and Scott Zolak.

Tom Brady to Troy Brown, who makes the nice one-handed TD catch at the 19th annual Best Buddies football game – #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/BxSWRZA5g8 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 1, 2018

Katie Meade was partnered with star of the show and has caught a touchdown pass from him before. “Well it means a lot to me, it’s just about making friends and doing what Best Buddies means to them,” said Katie. “It means a lot to me because Tom Brady being my buddy has been amazing.”

But playing some flag football with the GOAT is just the start of the weekend’s fun. Festivities will continue Saturday when hundreds of cyclists will make a 100-mile trek from Boston to Hyannis Port.

Tm Brady with the deep, deep TD pass at his annual Best Buddies football game at Harvard Stadium Friday – #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/2WQKneQiPv — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 2, 2018

The Challenge will be capped off by a New England-style clambake and private concert by Rick Springfield.

Brady has not reported to the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts this year, so it was nice to see the quarterback throwing passes to some of his teammates Friday night.

While he isn’t at OTAs, Brady has reportedly been throwing with Edelman in the practice bubble at Gillette Stadium and is expected to be in attendance when the Patriots hold mandatory minicamp next week.