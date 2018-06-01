  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Julian Edelman, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots OTAs, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady hasn’t been attending Patriots OTAs, but he is still slinging footballs down at Gillette Stadium.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi, Brady has been working out with receiver Julian Edelman on a semi-regular basis in the practice bubble in Foxboro.

Brady’s absence from team activities has sparked speculation that the rift between him and head coach Bill Belichick is still going strong, though Brady did say he wanted to spend more time with his family time this offseason. But the fact that Brady is throwing to Edelman, who is coming off a torn ACL that kept him out of last season, is a good sign that the QB is focused on the season ahead. It’s just too bad he isn’t also putting in some work with newcomers Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson (as well as rookie Braxton Berries) during OTAs.

While Brady hasn’t participated in New England’s voluntary sessions this offseason, he is expected to report to next week’s mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.

