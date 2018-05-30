BOSTON (CBS) – A man charged in a deadly stabbing at a Hyde Park barbershop says he acted in self-defense.

Rudy Jean-Baptiste was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court Wednesday on a charge of murder. Prosecutors say he killed Mackenson Henry on Tuesday near La Familia barbershop on Hyde Park Ave.

According to court documents, Jean-Baptiste told police that Henry assaulted him with a chain held by a pair of vice grips. He claimed that in self-defense, he grabbed a knife from the hood of a car, chased and stabbed the Henry.

Jean-Baptiste’s attorney said outside court that Jean-Baptiste is a father and works as a chef, and was acting only to protect himself.

The suspect was ordered held without bail. He will return to court on July 11.