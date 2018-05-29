  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in a Hyde Park barbershop Tuesday.

A stabbing was reported inside the La Familia barbershop on Hyde Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police said it may have been sparked by an argument that had just taken place.

barbershop3 Barbershop Stabbing Leaves Man With Life Threatening Injuries

La Familia Barbershop (WBZ-TV)

The victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed in his upper torso and left with life-threatening injuries.

“It doesn’t appear to be a random act, the parties may have been known to each other,” said Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief William Gross. “At this point, we’re looking for any and all witnesses. If anyone saw anything, no matter how small, it can really help our investigation.”

barberstabbing2 Barbershop Stabbing Leaves Man With Life Threatening Injuries

A crime scene is blocked off near a barbershop where one person was stabbed in Hyde Park (WBZ-TV)

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

