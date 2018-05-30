  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The company that makes Ambien wants everyone to know that racism is not a “known side effect” of the medication.

The medicine used to treat insomnia became a trending topic on social media Wednesday after Roseanne Barr blamed it for a racist tweet she sent out that quickly led to the abrupt cancellation of her popular ABC show “Roseanne.” Other networks pulled reruns of the sitcom.

tweet Ambien Maker: Racism Not A Side Effect, Despite What Roseanne Says

(WBZ-TV graphic)

“I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” Barr wrote in the now-deleted Tweet. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

New Jersey-based Sanofi US, which manufactures the drug, responded hours later on Twitter, saying:

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

For the record, the side effects of Ambien include drowsiness, dizziness, and diarrhea, according to Sanofi US.

