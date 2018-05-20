  • WBZ TV

STOUGHTON (CBS) — Family members in Stoughton and Brockton are heartbroken over the loss of four teenagers in a violent crash on Saturday.

Chris Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eric Sarblah, 17, of Stoughton, Nick Joyce, 16, of Stoughton and David Bell, 17, of Stoughton, were killed in the East Bridgewater crash. All four were Stoughton High School students and promising athletes.

Chris moved to Brockton with his family after surviving the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. At his home on Sunday, his father was mourning the loss of his only child.

stoughton victims eric sarblah 1 Stoughton High School Students Killed In Crash Were Like Brothers

Eric Sarblah (Courtesy Photo)

Eric has just celebrated his 17th birthday.

His uncle, Colombus Okai said he was “very, very observant with things and was good with friends. A kind person.”

stoughton victims david bell Stoughton High School Students Killed In Crash Were Like Brothers

David Bell (Courtesy Photo)

David Bell’s father told WBZ-TV, “I think he’s up there with the angels. I am just trying to be strong.”

“Just hug your kids,” said David’s mother, Solange Bell. “He knew we loved him, he loved us, he told us all the time.”

The boys had apparently just come from a birthday party together, family members said.

Bell described the bond the boys had. “They all just hung out together and enjoyed each other. They were like brothers.”

stoughton victims nick joyce Stoughton High School Students Killed In Crash Were Like Brothers

Nick Joyce (Courtesy Photo)

A church in Avon opened their doors on Sunday evening to allow fellow students and athletes to pray for the victims.

“David Bell, Nick Joyce, two great friends of mine. It’s going to be hard moving forward but I know, knowing them,  they just me — want everyone — to really just keep a smile and positive attitude and stay together for Stoughton,” said a Stoughton High graduate.

Football teammates Anthony Burke and Matthew Hadley were best friends with David and Nick.

“David was a great person, he was going to do big things in life. and do great things in life,” said Anthony.

Matthew said, “‘I played with these kids since I was 8-years-old. So just hearing about the events that happened, kind of a part of me left with them. It’s just really hard right now.”

Another friend, Woodkens Beauvoir said, “We grew up together. Whenever I was mad, I was down going through family problems, he would just stand right by my side and tell me this ‘we are going to make it, we’re going to make it one day, don’t worry.'”

The 17-year-old boy who was driving was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and transferred to Boston Medical Center, where he is still being treated. The driver’s identity was not released.

