EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – The principal at Stoughton High School confirmed that four teenagers killed and one injured in an East Bridgewater crash were students at the school.
The crash happened on Saturday when a car slammed into a tree around 4:30 p.m. on West Street in East Bridgewater. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said five males in their “high teens” were in the car at the time.
On Sunday, the crash victims were identified. Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eric Sarblah, 17, of Stoughton and Nick Joyce, 16, of Stoughton were pronounced dead at the scene.
David Bell, 17, of Stoughton was transported to Brockton Hospital but died a short time later.
The 17-year-old driver of the car was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and transferred to Boston Medical Center, where he is still being treated. The driver’s identity was not released.
Stoughton High principal Juliette Miller confirmed on Sunday that all five were students.
Witnesses told WBZ-TV that it appeared speed may have played a role in the crash. Investigators said they are looking at all potential factors in the crash, including speed and weather.
Stoughton High School will be open on Sunday beginning at noon for students and staff. Grief counselors will be available.
