EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Four teens were killed and a fifth was injured after a car crashed into a tree in East Bridgewater Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says five males in their “high teens” were in the car that crashed at 558 West Street at about 4:30 pm.

Cruz said three of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth teen was taken to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim was taken to a Boston hospital where he is being treated. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The teens involved in the crash were not from East Bridgewater. Police are in the process of notifying the victims’ families.

“This is a tragic, tragic situation and we hope that any and all young drivers that might be out there for any reasons this time of the year, this festive time of the year, that everybody is careful, and goes slow and remembers that their parents love them and when they tell them to please go slow, to do that,” Cruz said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.