NEWTON (CBS) – A bear that became the talk of the city has left Newton.

The young black bear was initially spotted wandering around the area of Centre Street Tuesday and early Wednesday.

It was tranquilized and captured just after 8 p.m. Wednesday by Environmental Police.

They took the bear to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in Grafton for an evaluation.

There has been no comment from Newton Police.