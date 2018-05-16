  • WBZ TVOn Air

Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – A bear was spotted in Newton overnight.

The first sighting of the adult black bear was reported in the Crystal Lake area around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities believe it came into town along the MBTA’s Green Line tracks.

bear Bear Spotted In Newton Tree Overnight

The bear in a tree on Centre Street in Newton, May 15, 2018. (Photo credit: Gitte Netterstrom)

A second person called Animal Control around 9 p.m. saying the bear was on Centre Street. A short time later it was up in a tree there.

Police were called in and an officer monitored the area overnight. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said the bear had left the tree and moved on.

If you see it, do not approach the bear, please call police.

