STOUGHTON (CBS) — Stoughton Police are searching for a car that was seen driving away from a fatal crash last week.

Last Tuesday evening, a GMC Sierra pickup truck with a couple inside veered off of Plain Street and crashed into a tree. Police said, 48-year-old Michael Luddington, of Kingston, and 38-year-old Angela Goodrich, of Stoughton, were likely killed on impact.

On Wednesday, police tweeted photos of a car that was nearby at the time of the crash. The vehicle is described as a 2004-2005 Subaru Forester Turbo with a vent in the hood.

They did not elaborate on why they were looking for the car.

If anyone sees the car, they are asked to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.