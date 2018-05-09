Filed Under:Bill Shields, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Stoughton

STOUGHTON (CBS) — Two people killed in a crash in Stoughton have been identified.

Police said 48-year-old Michael Luddington, of Kingston, was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck and 38-year-old Angela Goodrich, of Stoughton, was a passenger in the vehicle as it struck a tree on Plain Street Tuesday evening.

truck Man, Woman Killed In Stoughton Crash Identified

Two people were killed when a pickup truck crashed in Stoughton (WBZ-TV)

The couple likely died on impact, police said. Photos from the scene show that the truck was damaged beyond recognition.

Stoughton Police and the State Police collision reconstruction team are investigating the crash and have not yet released a cause.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police warned the public to be sensitive to what information they were sharing about the crash online.

“Last night’s car crash on Plain St. was a tragedy in which two people lost their lives. This was a real-life event in which two people who had a lot of life yet to live will not be around to enjoy beautiful sunny days like today, birthday parties with their family, or anything else we all take for granted. In today’s digital age, yesterday’s event was highly publicized by both traditional and social media…Please comment responsibly.”

stoughton victims 1 Man, Woman Killed In Stoughton Crash Identified

Michael Luddington and Angela Goodrich (Facebook Photo)

Police wrote that some of the comments were not only insensitive but inaccurate and portrayed information that had not been confirmed.

A memorial was growing at the scene of the crash on Wednesday.

Jim DiStefano didn’t know Luddington and Goodrich personally, but he dropped off some flowers.

“I just wanted to drop off a flower. I lost a sister in a car accident. I know how it feels, I feel so bad for the family,” he said.

Residents on Plain Street told WBZ-TV they told tire screeching before the crash.

