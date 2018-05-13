BOSTON (CBS) — The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace through Boston is a special way to showcase a mother’s love.

This walk brings together mothers and family members who have lost children or loved ones to violence and ask for change.

22nd annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace kicks off in Dorchester @wbz pic.twitter.com/LsY3VCWx7s — Ryan Bernat 🎥 (@RyanBernat) May 13, 2018

Clementina Chery spoke before the large crowd of people gathered in front of City Hall.

“Gun and gang violence are not simply nor limited to legislation change. We need a cultural transformation. Thank you for being here with us today to demand dignity and compassion for all families,” she said.

“This day means exactly what Mother’s Day is supposed to be,” she added.

Jelani Waheed participated in the march. “We’re trying to just bring peace to Boston,” he said. “We’re not just walking for one person. We’re walking for everyone. I wish we had more days like this…I lost my brother, I am walking for him as well. His birthday would have been him this month.”

The event raises money for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, which helps families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. It has been a tradition since 1996.