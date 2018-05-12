  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Elected officials, law enforcement officers and families will walk this weekend in Boston to honor homicide victims and support their loved ones.

The 22nd annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace will be held on Sunday. The group will walk 6.8 miles from Dorchester to City Hall.

peace walk Families To March On Mothers Day To Honor Homicide Victims

The 20th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in 2016. (Karyn Regal/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The event raises money for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, which helps families who’s loved ones have been killed. The group hopes to raise $400,000 to expand services and training.

The walk started in 1996 as a way to support mothers whose children had been murdered.

Among those expected to attend the event are Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley.

