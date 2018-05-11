LEICESTER (CBS) – After using Play-Doh to help identify a shoplifting suspect, Leicester Police received a thank you for the good publicity.

Earlier this month the department was able to lift a fingerprint from the Play-Doh a suspect used to cover up a surveillance camera.

On Wednesday, Leicester Police shared a photo on Facebook of a package sent by Rhode Island-based Hasbro, which makes Play-Doh.

In addition to several boxes of Play-Doh, the package included a “nice note recognizing the work that LPD officers put into the Play-Doh fingerprint case.

Leicester Police said the Play-Doh will be used to put smiles on the faces of children in the community.

“Very nice gesture by Hasbro!! Greatly appreciated!!” Leicester Police said.