LEICESTER (CBS) – A thief in Leicester was arrested thanks to their own handiwork.

Detectives say in March, a shoplifting suspect tried to cover up a surveillance camera by putting Play-Doh on it.

When the suspect pressed it onto the camera’s lens, they left a nearly perfect fingerprint. Leicester Police say the print led them to the suspect who is already in the Worcester County House of Correction.

The suspect, who was not identified, is wanted in at least two other states.