STOUGHTON (CBS) — The man accused of stealing a donation box collecting money for veterans faced a judge on Monday.

Robert Brazeau, 33, of Taunton, was arraigned on one larceny from a building charge in Stoughton District Court. His bail was set at $500 cash.

Police said tips from the public helped them track down Brazeau, who is accused of taking the donation box from Seasons Corner Market in Stoughton last week. The box was raising money for “Boots on the Ground,” a veterans organization.

Brazeau was arrested on Friday after officers were called to the Lakewood Pines neighborhood for a suspicious man. Police noticed Brazeau was wearing the same sneakers, coat, and winter hat as the man in the surveillance photo.

A defense attorney for Brazeau told the court that he had a daughter in Stoughton and was having a hard time finding work. He also pointed to the holes in the state’s case, such as the lack of detail on what exactly was stolen.

If he chooses to post bail, Brazeau must stay away from the Seasons Corner Market and submit to random drug and alcohol tests.