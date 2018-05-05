  • WBZ TV

STOUGHTON (CBS) – Tips from the public helped Stoughton Police track down a man suspected of stealing a donation box with money for veterans.

The donation box was stolen from Seasons Corner Market last week. It had money that was collected for “Boots on the Ground,” a veterans organization.

robertbrazeau Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Stoughton Donation Box

Robert Brazeau. (Image Credit: Stoughton Police)

Stoughton Police released a surveillance image of the suspect. Several tips were phoned into the department.

Friday night, officers were called to the Lakewood Pines neighborhood for a suspicious man. Police noticed he was wearing the same sneakers, coat, and winter hat as the man in the surveillance photo.

stoughton Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Stoughton Donation Box

A man who allegedly stole a donation jar from a Stoughton business. (Image Credit: Stoughton Police)

Robert Brazeau, 33, of Taunton, was arrested. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning on a charge of larceny from a building.

