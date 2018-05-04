NEWTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police said the man who was caught on dashboard camera jumping onto the hood of a school bus in the middle of the Mass Pike is now facing charges.

Raw Video: Man Jumps Onto School Bus In Middle Of Mass Pike

For unknown reasons, the man forced a school bus driver to pull over in the center travel lane near Exit 16 in Newton on Tuesday. He then tried to board the bus before jumping on the hood.

State Police did not release the man’s name. He is a 42-year-old Dorchester resident.

He was summonsed on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, failure to use care in stopping, and marked lane violations.

Police have also submitted a request to the RMV for an immediate threat license suspension/revocation.

“It was so dangerous for all of us, for him, for me, the people behind us could have smashed into us,” bus driver Joe Rizoli said on Thursday.