BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man who forced a school bus driver to stop then jumped on his hood in the middle of the Mass Pike in a bizarre incident that was caught on dashboard camera.

Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., the bus was traveling westbound near Exit 16 in Newton. A man in a red car waved out his window for the bus driver to pull over, then slowed to a stop in the center lane.

The man walked up to the bus and hopped on the hood. According to the bus driver, the man was yelling to him “why are the windows on your bus dark?”

The bus driver did not get out of his vehicle, which had no students on board. When he pointed out the bus’s dashboard camera, the man jumped down from the hood.

As the man walked back to his car, the bus driver pulled around him and drove off. Police said the incident is under investigation.