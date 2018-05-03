BOSTON (CBS) – Want to play football on the same team as Tom Brady? You don’t have to be on the Patriots for that to be possible.

Steve DiFillippo, the owner of Davio’s Steakhouse, is holding a raffle that will allow the winner to play on Team Tom Brady during this year’s Best Buddies football game.

Entries can be purchased for as little as $10. In addition to winning a spot on the star quarterback’s team, the grand prize includes a football autographed by Brady, two nights hotel accommodations and airfare to Boston.

“The Best Buddies Jobs program is something Davio’s is very passionate about. We currently employ sevent buddies throughout the various Davio’s locations and we continue to see participants excel in their jobs,” DiFillippo wrote on the website for the raffle. “We are excited to be given the opportunity to help spread the important message of this organization that changes lives every day.”

Brady’s annual football fundraiser brings together Patriots teammates and celebrities alike. It is a part of the Best Buddies Challenge bicycle ride from Boston to Cape Cod that raises money for charity.

This year’s football game is scheduled for Friday, June 1, at Harvard Stadium with the ride beginning the next day.