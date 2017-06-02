Tom Brady Tosses Touchdowns At 18th Annual Best Buddies Challenge

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady hit the football field on Friday night, tossing touchdowns as part of the 18th Annual Best Buddies Challenge at Harvard Stadium.

The Patriots quarterback was under center for both teams in the annual Tom Brady Football Challenge, which helps raise money for Best Buddies to create opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brady was joined by many of his teammates, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Julian Edelman, James White, Chris Hogan, as well as former Patriots in 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak, Christian Fauria and Dan Koppen.

Local celebrities also hit the field, including Olympian and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Carl Lewis, Actors Jason Lewis and Charlotte McKinney; Miss USA 2017 Kára McCulloug, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Tom Brady to Edelman to Brady(Tom's son Jack) for the TD at Brady's annual @BestBuddies football game – #patriots #wbz pic.twitter.com/iaPrMVJRg4 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 2, 2017

Along with their Best Buddies friends, they all caught some sweet spirals from Brady.

Brady came out to a loud ovation, and although he had Edelman and Amendola, his main target was his son Jack, who caught a touchdown pass and celebrated with a Gronk spike.

“Best Buddies is a fantastic organization with a great message to spread, and I am so proud to support their work,” Brady said ahead of Friday’s game. “I hope my role as Honorary Co-Chair will continue to bring attention to the organization’s mission of friendship and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the world.”

Brady did not speak with reporters on Friday night.

The Best Buddies Challenge will continue on Saturday when hundreds of cyclists hit the road for a 100-mile trek from Dorchester to Hyannis Port. The Challenge is open to participants of all ages and abilities and is designed to showcase the Best Buddies mission in action (alternative 50 and 20-mile cycling routes, as well as the Carl Lewis Challenge, a 5K run or walk, are also available).

The weekend of fun will be capped off with a New England-style clambake and private concert by the legendary Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Sunday.