BOSTON (CBS) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in March that she is not running for president in 2020. But a new poll shows she would be in a strong position in the pivotal state of New Hampshire if she changed her mind.

A new Suffolk University poll of 800 likely general election voters shows Warren leading the field of potential candidates in the first-in-the-nation primary with 26 percent. Behind her is former Vice President Joe Biden at 20 percent. The 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary winner, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is third with 13 percent. Sanders won 60 percent of the vote in 2016.

“Elizabeth Warren overtakes the entire field in her neighboring state, if she decides to run,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston, in a statement.

Keller @ Large: Is Warren’s Uncertain Future Holding Her Back?

If Warren sticks with her intention to sit out the race for president, Biden has an edge over Sanders 30 percent to 25 percent. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick takes 8 percent of the vote in that scenario. Warren is running for re-election in Massachusetts this year.

On the Republican side, no one in New Hampshire comes close to President Donald Trump, who is already planning to run for re-election. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, who is currently running for Senate in Utah, fares best against Trump but the president leads him 63 percent to 28 percent.